Early release set to continue as prisons reach 99% capacity this month

The early release of prisoners, as was seen in response to the crisis in prison capacity last summer, is set to become part of the UK government’s prisons reforms. The Justice Secretary, Shabana Mahmood, said that prisoners ‘will have to be released sooner if we are serious about not exceeding capacity’.

This comes in light of the continuing capacity crisis, with prisons reaching 99% capacity this month. There were fewer than 800 spaces available in prisons, and police cells will now be used to meet demand as spaces fill up.

The UK government has committed to 14,000 more prison spaces by 2031. However, speaking on the opening of the new 1,500 space HMP Millsike on Friday, the Justice Secretary said that ‘building jails only takes us so far in ending this crisis, which is why we’re also reviewing sentencing so we can always lock up dangerous offenders and make our streets safer’.

Mahmood, as quoted in the Times, said that the reforms were to set a balance between locking up dangerous criminals and allowing effective rehabilitation so that prisoners could ‘turn their backs on a life of crime’. She highlighted that the government wanted to ‘build a country where our prisons churn out better citizens rather than better criminals’.

A new Justice for Victims group, set up by Conservative MP Kieran Mullen, has raised concerns that prisoners are avoiding ‘proper punishment’ and called for tougher sentences for violent murderers. A member of the group. Katie Brett, sister of murder victim Sasha Marsden, said to the Times in response that ‘releasing dangerous offenders early purely because of lack of prison spaces is insulting to victims and putting the public at risk.’

Mahmood said that the plans were compatible with what the group is calling for. In the early release scheme of prisoners last summer, those serving four years or more for serious violent offences were not eligible for early release. This included sex offenders, domestic abusers, and stalkers,

The Justice Gap has previously reported on how the UK Government and the Independent Review on Sentencing are considering ‘Texas-style’ rehabilitation system where prisoners can earn their release through work or educational courses.

The sentencing review, led by former Justice Minister David Gauke, has already highlighted that the focus on imprisonment has driven focus away from rehabilitation activities that could reduce reoffending. The review’s full report is expected in Spring 2025.