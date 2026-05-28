‘Disappointing’ progress at HMP Bullingdon finds latest inspection

A report by the HM Chief Inspector of Prisons published earlier this week found ‘disappointing’ progress had been made at HMP Bullingdon following a previous inspection last year. The most recent visit, which was carried out between 13th and 15th April 2026, found that ‘illicit drug use remained unacceptably high’ and that the amount of violence within the prison had increased since the previous visit.

HMP Bullingdon consists of over 1,000 adult male prisoners and is based near Bicester. This latest report follows up on a previous inspection in 2025 which had identified significant problems with drugs and violence in the prison.

According to the most recent report, there has been no meaningful progress in the prison’s physical security which meant ‘large quantities’ of illicit drugs were able to be delivered to prisoners via drones. The mandatory drug testing positive rate remains amongst the highest for this type of prison.

The rate of violence had increased in the prison with 213 assaults between prisoners happening over the previous six months compared to 198 in the previous inspection. The amount of force used by prison staff against inmates had remained at similar levels with force being used 731 times over the past six months. It was found that force was not always used as a ‘last resort’ and there was evidence of a lack of de-escalation in some incidents.

There were also concerns identified about staff-prisoner relationships as staffing shortfalls were found to ‘affect all areas of the prison.’ The prison had a limited regime in place meaning over half the population were locked up during the day and there was an ‘inadequate’ provision of education, skills and work.

The lack of staff and efficiency has not only affected HMP Bullingdon, but many prisons across the United Kingdom. As previously reported in the Guardian, drone drug deliveries have risen by more than 1,000% over the past four years, with 138 recorded in March 2021 and 1,712 in March 2025.

HM Chief Inspector of Prisons, Charlie Taylor, said: ‘Urgent and sustained attention from national leaders is needed for the prison to overcome significant and persistent challenges that include staff recruitment and tackling the ongoing threat of illicit drugs.’