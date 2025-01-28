Children motivated by mistrust in police during summer riots

Mistrust in the police was the motivator of children participating in riots last summer according to a new report by the Children’s Commissioner.

Children as young as 11 participated in the riots that took place across the United Kingdom last summer, with the Children’s Commissioner saying this raises questions about why children ‘feel so disaffected and disempowered’. 147 children were arrested during the riots and some were given prison sentences.

The government intervened to ensure swift justice for those involved in rioting following the murder of three girls in Southport, increasing court sitting days and accelerating sentencing. Axel Rudakubana pleaded guilty last Monday to murdering the girls and attempting to kill eight other children and two adults.

Speaking on the World at One, Children’s Commissioner, Rachel de Souza, said she believed some children involved in the disorder had been mistreated, including receiving unfair custodial sentences. She added they were acting out of curiosity, not ideological motivations such as racism or acting on misinformation they’d seen online. She also criticised police for not engaging in ‘child-friendly’ policing, and solicitors for advising clients under the age of 18 as if they were adults.

According to the report some children had ‘strong animosity towards the police’ and were acting out of a sense of revenge against the police.

78% of children charged were from the north of England, with these children pointing out poverty and lack of opportunities as the reasons behind their involvement. It also found many of those charged were diagnosed with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). The Guardian refers to symptoms of ADHD including ‘impulsivity, difficulty in resisting temptation, and risk-taking behaviours.’ The police and Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) is said to have not taken this into account. In addition, the children are said to have been arrested in public or at home by up to ten officers.

The Youth Endowment Fund says direct experiences with the police affect the public’s perception of them. Over half of 13 to 17 -year-olds believe police do a good job in their local area. However, only 45% believe police treat everyone fairly. The Justice Gap have previously reported a double in the number of children who are being stopped and searched, with 56% of children believing stop and search is used fairly.

The National Police Chief’s Council spokesperson told the Guardian that during national wide unrest police ‘have a duty to respond appropriately and protect our communities.’