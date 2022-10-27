Buffer zones to be imposed around abortion clinics

MPs have voted in favour of an amendment to the Public Order Bill that would impose 150 metre buffer zones around abortion clinics. The amendment targets those who protest in the vicinity of abortion clinics, and was backed by the comments by a majority of 187 votes.

Labour’s Stella Creasy, who proposed the amendment, said the change would ‘not stop free speech on abortion. It does not stop people protesting’.

She told the House of Commons: ‘It simply says that you shouldn’t have a right to do that in the face of somebody – and very often these people are right up in front of people – at a point when they have made a decision.’ Under the proposed legislation protestors found guilty of breaching the buffer zones around clinics would face up to a six month custodial sentence.