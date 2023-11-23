Bristol prison ‘not fit for purpose’

The annual report published by the independent monitoring board (IMB) at HMP Bristol has concluded Bristol prison is not fit for purpose.

A central concern is the high level of deaths which are ‘significantly higher’ than in other prisons. Between 2022 and 2023 there were nine deaths reported in custody at HMP Bristol with six of these being self-inflicted. Rates of self-harm have also increased by 40%, which makes ‘Bristol the second highest when compared with other prisons.’ These figures led to the recent conclusion by the HM Inspectorate of Prisons that Bristol prison is one of the least safe in the country.

Another key problem is overcrowding as prisoner numbers increased from 480 to 580 between August 2022 to July 2023. The report found that ‘single occupancy of a cell is now an exception’ but the cells prisoners are kept in were ‘built in Victorian times for one person’. There are also hygiene concerns as prisoners are required to eat in their cell with only one table and chair and an unscreened toilet.

The report also found staffing levels were below what is required. Low staffing means that more prisoners are spending longer in their cells which can be up to 22 hours a day. The availability of activities for prisoners is also limited with activities often being cancelled on the day. This means prisoners can spend up to 22 hours in their cells at a time.

It was also found that ‘drugs are now one of the biggest threats to the operation of the prison impacting onto the safety and security of prisoners and staff.’ Drugs are easily smuggled in to the prison as ‘banned substances can be thrown over the walls’, which means prisoners are often under the influence and require healthcare or sometimes hospital admission.

IMB Chair Emma Firman stated that ‘We are now seeing a prison that is being pushed to its limits. If the prison is to be fit for purpose, then additional resources and a reduction in overcrowding is needed to enable the hard working but overstretched staff to keep prisoners safe. Prisoners at Bristol are being failed and most will have a little chance of rehabilitation upon release’.