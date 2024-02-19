Bibby Stockholm barge death family demands inquiry

The family of a man who died aboard the notorious Bibby Stockholm barge is calling for an independent inquiry into his death.



Leonard Farruku, a 27-year-old Albanian asylum seeker, was found dead on the barge in Portland, Dorset, last December, with suspicion of suicide.

His legal representatives have urged Justice Minister Alex Chalk to initiate an investigation by the prisons and probation ombudsman (PPO), citing concerns about the circumstances leading to Farruku’s death.



Despite the barge’s description as ‘prison-like’ by residents, it isn’t officially classified as a detention center.

A support worker has alleged that Farruku’s mental health concerns were disregarded by Home Office contractors prior to his transfer to the barge.

Farruku reportedly resisted boarding, misled by promises of accommodation at a Swindon hotel. His family asserts he didn’t receive adequate support, blaming the barge’s conditions for his death.

Farruku’s sister, Jola Dushku, has demanded transparency from the Home Office regarding her brother’s fate, expressing frustration at the lack of formal notification from the UK government. Yusuf DeenKargbo, Farruku’s former roommate, had voiced concerns about the barge’s safety, suggesting Farruku’s death may not be an isolated incident. Describing Farruku as content yet exhibiting unusual behavior before his passing, Kargbo recounted the morning of Farruku’s death when he found him unconscious in the bathroom.

The coroner’s hearing found no evidence of foul play in Farruku’s death, adjourning for further investigations. Despite assurances from the Home Office regarding welfare and safeguards, criticisms persist regarding the barge’s living conditions, with opponents likening it to a floating prison.

These criticisms are not new, as campaigners have previously in December 2023 demanded the evacuation of all migrants aboard the Bibby Stockholm following the reported suicide of an asylum seeker on the Dorset barge. Concerns about overcrowding and stress among residents had been voiced, with Portland residents highlighting the unsuitability of the environment. The Home Office had emphasized the ongoing support and welfare measures while facing criticism for the barge’s conditions. The Prime Minister’s spokesman during this time reaffirmed support for residents, amid calls for a comprehensive investigation into the tragic incident.