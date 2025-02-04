Westminster Commission: Call for evidence into joint enterprise

The Westminster inquiry into joint enterprise yesterday began its call for written evidence into the controversial common law doctrine that allows multiple people to be prosecuted and punished for the same crime.

The Westminster Commission for Joint Enterprise was launched by the newly-formed All-Parliamentary Group on Miscarriages of Justice headed by the Labour MP Kim Johnson MP as the new chair last year (here). ‘This is a chance for academics, legal experts, campaigners, and those affected by JE to have their voices heard,’ Johnson tweeted yesterday.

The Westminster Commission on Joint Enterprise is to be headed up by the Labour peer and the former joint general secretary of Unite Lord Tony Woodley, together with academics Dr Louise Hewitt, a law lecturer at Greenwich University and founder of the Innocent Project London, and Dr Bharat Malkani, a law lecturer and specialist is race and justice. The commissioners will be announced shortly.

The deadline for the submission of evidence is May 1st 2025.