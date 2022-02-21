WE ARE A MAGAZINE ABOUT LAW AND JUSTICE | AND THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN THE TWO
February 23 2022
WE ARE A MAGAZINE ABOUT LAW AND JUSTICE | AND THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN THE TWO
  • Menu

Whistleblower reveals ‘toxic’ racism of Home Office’s immigration staff contractor

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on facebook
Share on twitter

Whistleblower reveals ‘toxic’ racism of Home Office’s immigration staff contractor

Pic: Andy Aitchison (from Proof 5)

A whistleblower has revealed racist messages traded on a WhatsApp group run by one of the private companies that runs detention centres and escorts migrants. The source told the Mirror on Sunday about the ‘toxic’ racism of messages in a 120-strong group of staff at the contractor Mitie called ‘escorts meet and greet’ which featured ‘jokes about Syrian refugees swimming to the UK’, ‘slanty-eyed’ Chinese people, a ‘lewd reference’ to Diane Abbott MP and a ‘xenophobic jibe’ at Home Secretary Priti Patel.

‘There is no care. It’s utterly toxic,’ the whistleblower said. ‘Casual racism amongst workers towards those they are supposed to look after is disgusting. Detainee custody officers (DCOs) are acting on behalf of the Home Office – but the reality of how many behave is a joke.’ According to the report, the Home Office has now ordered a probe and points out that Mitie, which has a £525million government contract, has suspended some staff. A subsequent report on the Guardian said that a whistleblower first raised concerns about racism on the WhatsApp group almost two years ago and Mitie told the the paper that the ‘was not escalated in line with internal procedures’ which was ‘not acceptable’. The paper had previously reported on the employment tribunal case of a Mitie escort of Pakistani heritage, Muqaddas Zaibhas, whose case revealed that stafff  used the racist term ‘cotton pickers’ to describe black colleagues.

On one exchange revealed by the Mirror, a detainee is described as having ‘slashed himself up in the coach toilet’, with the DCO adding: ‘We dragged him out’.

To which another replied: ‘I got accused of breaking a wrist on that job too.’  Another then posted posted cry-laughing emojis.

Support the Justice Gap, buy Proof

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Jon is editor of the Justice Gap. He is a criminology lecturer at Brighton University and a freelance journalist. Books include Justice in a Time of Austerity (Bristol University Press, 2021), Guilty Until Proven Innocent (Biteback, 2018), The First Miscarriage of Justice (Waterside Press, 2014), The Justice Gap (LAG, 2009) and People Power (Daily Telegraph/LawPack, 2008). Jon is twice winner of the Bar Council's journalism award and has won Halsbury Legal's journalism award

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Related Posts

Home Office accused of 'toxic combination of indifference and incompetence' following English language testing scandal
Home Office accused of 'toxic combination of indifference…
Brook House inquiry: 'I was a cog in an inhumane machine which drove people to despair'
Brook House inquiry: 'I was a cog in an inhumane machine…
Prince Fosu died 'in plain sight' at Harmondsworth detention centre
Prince Fosu died 'in plain sight' at Harmondsworth detention…
Serco: rewarding failure?
Serco: rewarding failure?
Government plan to define 'degrading treatment' in law to limit deportation challenges
Government plan to define 'degrading treatment' in law to…