Victims losing faith in the justice system according to landmark survey

Fewer than half of victims of crime believe that they can get justice according to a new survey, with 41% of rape and sexual assault victims not even reporting the crime. Only 46% of those surveyed believed the justice system was effective enough to solve the crime they were victim of, and only 51% believed that the system was fair.

The Annual Victims Survey, undertaken by the Victims’ Commissioner, also found that only 14% of victims of crime were aware of their right to challenge the decision to drop their case, and many people have felt forced to withdraw from the justice process to protect their own wellbeing. Victims reported feeling isolated, unheard, and treated like a ‘statistic’ rather than a person.