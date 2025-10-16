Victims losing faith in the justice system according to landmark survey

Fewer than half of victims of crime believe that they can get justice according to a new survey, with 41% of rape and sexual assault victims not even reporting the crime. Only 46% of those surveyed believed the justice system was effective enough to solve the crime they were victim of, and only 51% believed that the system was fair.
The Annual Victims Survey, undertaken by the Victims’ Commissioner, also found that only 14% of victims of crime were aware of their right to challenge the decision to drop their case, and many people have felt forced to withdraw from the justice process to protect their own wellbeing. Victims reported feeling isolated, unheard, and treated like a ‘statistic’ rather than a person.
The survey, which included responses from 6,500 people, also found a stark disparity on the experiences of different ethnic groups. Nearly a third (32%) of Asian and Black victims did not report the crime, compared to just over a fifth (21%) of white victims. One respondent, a victim of rape, said: ‘I feel like race and sex is always a factor when you report a crime or are seeking justice. You won’t always be treated fairly.’
The Victims’ Commissioner for England and Wales, Baroness Newlove, said: ‘[These voices] are telling us not only what is working, but crucially where the system is failing victims, the very people it is meant to protect.
‘One of the most striking and most worrying findings is the lack of confidence in the fairness and effectiveness of the criminal justice system. Most concerning of all, many victims told us they doubt they would receive justice if they reported a crime. That should trouble us all. If victims lose faith in the system, they may stop coming forward. Justice cannot be delivered if victims are silent.’