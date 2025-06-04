Vera Baird appointed interim CCRC chair

Former victims commissioner Dame Vera Baird has been appointed as the interim chair of the Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC).

In announcing her appointment, the Ministry of Justice highlighted that Baird was appointed because of her status as ‘an exceptional individual with sound knowledge and experience of examining the criminal justice system and a strong track record of leadership.’ Dame Vera has held various prior roles focusing on justice, victims’ rights and equality. The interim role ends December 8, 2026.

In tandem with Baird’s appointment, she is also tasked with carrying out an in depth review into the running of the CCRC to restore public confidence in the commission in the wake of the fall out from its mishandling of the Malkinson case.

The CCRC has been without a Chair for several months prior to this appointment and has continued to struggle to recruit a proper number of commissioners. As reported in the Justice Gap, MPs have also called for the resignation of the CCRC’s chief executive.

Lord Chancellor Shabana Mahmood expressed confidence in Baird’s leadership: ‘Dame Vera will bring strong leadership to the CCRC. I want her review to restore its role in uncovering and rectifying historical injustices.’

‘When the justice system makes mistakes, as all human institutions do, from time to time, the role of the CCRC is crucial in uncovering them – providing the only lifeline available for the wrongfully convicted,’ said Dame Vera. ‘It is vital the public can have confidence in an organisation whose constitutional importance is so central to a fair and just system.’