Vagrancy Act to be scrapped after 200 years of criminalising homelessness

Rough sleeping, which has been criminalised under the the Vagrancy Act for over 200 years, will now be decriminalised according to a government announcement.

Rough sleeping, meaning people without shelter staying in places such as streets, parks or vehicles, was made a criminal offence under the Vagrancy Act, a law passed in the aftermath of the Napoleonic Wars. In the wake of far more modern and current attitudes towards homelessness, the act will be repealed, turning the focus to more serious crimes, such as organised gangs. The repeal also promotes funding used to target the roots and causes of homelessness.

This move appears to follow a significant decline in prosecutions and convictions under the Vagrancy Act over the years. In 2011, there were 1,050 prosecutions and 810 convictions related to rough sleeping; however, in 2023, the numbers decreased to 79 prosecutions and 59 convictions.

Despite the decline in its implementation, the Vagrancy Act remains enforceable by law. Many considered the act ‘cruel and outdated’, and Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner, has claimed that its repeal marks a stride to counter ‘injustice towards some of the most vulnerable in society.’ Rushnara Ali, Minister for Homelessness, describes this move as a ‘historic shift,’ marking progress in the goal of ‘tackling homelessness in all its forms.’

The Chief Executive of Crisis, a national charity combating homelessness, said: ‘Ending the use of the Vagrancy Act recognises a shameful history of persecuting people for poverty and destitution,’ labelling this decision a ‘landmark moment.’

Future plans to combat homelessness are also in progress in the wake of the repeal of the Vagrancy Act. A new homelessness strategy, currently being developed by Rayner, is expected to be published next year. According to the BBC, the Labour government plans to introduce new legislation in its absence to ensure community safety.