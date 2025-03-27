‘Under-resourced and overstretched’ probation service struggling to protect the public

The Chief Inspector of Probation, Martin Jones CBE, has voiced concerns about the probation service having ‘too few staff, with too little experience and training, managing too many cases’ which could undermine the department’s ability to protect the public. A review of probation services has found some staff are handling 200% of a usual caseload.

The Annual Report by the body’s watchdog highlighted key concerns, primarily the lack of ‘high-quality, personalised, and responsive services to promote desistance’. This issue, largely driven by ‘major staff shortages across Probation Delivery Units’, has also led to ‘inconsistent support for women’.

While the recruitment of Probation Officers has been increasing, the Chief Inspector has noted that ‘vacancies remain too high’. As a result, ‘some staff are managing up to 200% of their normal caseload’, as the system struggles to oversee a quarter of a million people under probation supervision.

The Guardian reported rising public concerns as the second tranche of 1,100 criminals, serving sentences of five years or more, was set to be released early to ease the prison crisis. Justice Secretary Shabana Mahmood admitted the figures were ‘very high’ but assured that those released will be on license under Probation Service supervision, further adding to the department’s existing pressures.

Despite these challenges, the Chief Inspector highlighted some positives, praising statutory victim work as ‘outstanding across all three regions’. Meanwhile, the Justice Secretary announced plans to recruit ‘1,300 new probation officers and introduce new technology to reduce administrative burdens’. Martin Jones welcomed the move calling it a positive step’ toward reducing reoffending and public safety.

Ultimately, the Chief Inspector of Probation awaits the Sentencing Review before proposing changes when it’s appropriate for prisoners to serve their sentences in the community rather than prison, with the aim of achieving lower offending rates. However, he does note that without further resources, an ‘under-resourced and over-stretched’ service will struggle to protect the public effectively.