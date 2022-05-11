Two-thirds of women prisoners in ‘various kinds of homelessness’ on release

Dr Jenny Earle from the Safe Homes for Women Leaving Prison initiative, said that the issue of women prisoners being released into ‘various kinds of homelessness’ had been ‘a running sore for years’. ‘The Government is presiding over systemic failure which continues to see vulnerable women released from custody with nothing but a small discharge grant and a plastic bag; this ruinous system sets them up for failure and leaves them vulnerable to harm and to reoffending.’ Dr Earls continued ‘ministers say they realise that preventing homelessness among prison leavers is the first step to recovery and rehabilitation – when will they actually do something about it?’

Two full-time housing workers had been withdrawn from the prison following changes in the probation service and there had been a severe reduction in the size of the resettlement team and the loss of domestic abuse support workers.