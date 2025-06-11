New research calls for digital access in prisons

New research into digital access in prisons has highlighted the challenges faced by prisoners on release when they are denied internet access, and called for a roll-out in digital services across prisons in England and Wales.

A new report by the Prison Reform Trust examines the role of secure digital access in prisons and its potential implications for rehabilitation and resettlement in the community. Digitisation in prisons through secure and limited internet access is aimed to positively transform prison life, according to the report.

At a recent Ministry of Justice event that focused on collaboration with tech companies, the Lord Chancellor said, ‘we have an analogue justice system in a digital age.’

The disconnect mentioned by the Lord Chancellor is addressed in the report as the ‘digital wall’. Prisoners have limited access to the necessary tools to aid them with their release. Factors such as employment, housing, and welfare benefits, have mainly moved online.

Efforts to improve secure digital access in prison also require compliance from leaders and prison staff. The report acknowledges that staff have the responsibility of handling any technical difficulties, glitches, and security issues. Also, there are significant risks in a rehabilitative digital age, beyond staff such as secure communication, a transfer of information that may aid crime, threats to prison security, escape from custody and protection of victims. However, the report notes prisons are already progressing in managing digital risks. The systems in place have a framework that ensures digital technology usage is monitored by prison staff.

Looking ahead to address gaps and concerns, the report maintains that there should be continued investment in digitisation in prisons. To aid staff handling technology, a pilot can be placed to provide prisoners access to key factors in aiding with resettlement. Global collaboration would offer a way to share the best practices on how to widen technology access in prisons moving forward.

Chief Executive of the Prison Reform Trust Pia Sinha, says, ‘Digital technology…is an essential ingredient in developing autonomy… By bridging the digital divide between prisons and the communities they return to, we can help prisoners build better futures and reduce reoffending’.