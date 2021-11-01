Twice as many cases collapsed last year over disclosure failings compared to five years ago when ‘crisis’ identified

Twice as many cases collapsed last year because of disclosure problems compared to five years ago when justice watchdogs reported on ‘corrosive impact’ of police and prosecutors failing to hand over key evidence to the defence. The Guardian yesterday reported that 1,648 cases collapsed over disclosure failures in the last 12 months– this compares to just 916 in 2017.

Defence lawyers claimed that the the courts system were ‘at breaking point’ and the that official figures might be ‘the tip of the iceberg’. It was the Liam Allan case that brought to public attention the crisis in the disclosure regime. The case against the 22 year old criminology student, who had been charged with 12 counts of rape and sexual assault, collapsed in 2017 three days into his trial at Croydon Crown Court.

The same year two watchdog bodies, Her Majesty’s Crown Prosecution Service Inspectorate and Her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary, found that the quality of disclosure by the police was ‘poor’ in more than four out of ten of cases (42%) and, in relation to the CPS handling, poor in one in three cases. ‘A failure to deal effectively with disclosure has a corrosive effect on the criminal justice system,’ commented HM Chief Inspector Kevin McGinty. ‘… The findings of this inspection will surprise no-one who works within the criminal justice system as there appears to be a culture of defeated acceptance that issues of disclosure will often only be dealt with at the last moment, if at all.’