WE ARE A MAGAZINE ABOUT LAW AND JUSTICE | AND THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN THE TWO
May 14 2024
WE ARE A MAGAZINE ABOUT LAW AND JUSTICE | AND THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN THE TWO
Search
Close this search box.
  • Menu
Search
Close this search box.

‘Troubled’ HMP Wandsworth joins ‘growing pile’ of failing prisons as urgent notification issued

‘Troubled’ HMP Wandsworth joins ‘growing pile’ of failing prisons as urgent notification issued

Prisoners return from their jobs to their wings for lunch at Wandsworth prison..HMP Wandsworth in South West London was built in 1851 and is one of the largest prisons in Western Europe. It has a capacity of 1456 prisoners.

Wandsworth Prison has been placed into special measures by the prisons watchdog after a recent inspection found serious overcrowding, violence, vermin infestations, drugs and violence.

The ‘troubled’ prison still has ‘significant weaknesses’ in its security, despite a high-profile escape from the jail last year. The inspection found staff often had no idea where inmates from their wings were during the working day. The Chief Inspector of Prisons, Charlie Taylor, said it was ‘unfathomable’ that attention hadn’t been paid in this area.

The inspection, conducted in April and May this year, also found there had been seven self-inflicted deaths in the last 12 months, and levels of violence were far above other similar profile prisons. Almost 70% of inmates reported feeling unsafe, and overall violence had increased since the last inspection.

The report heavily criticises the leadership of the prison, which it says is characterised by ‘inexperience and consistency’, finding ‘inexperience across every grade of operational staff was crippling their ability to bring about much needed change.’

In many cases the inspectorate found prisoners didn’t know if or when they would be let out of their cells for the day, and even when they were this might be for only half an hour in which they would have to use the phone, exercise, shower, then return to their cells.

The prisons watchdog has now placed the prison into special measures, issuing an ‘Urgent Notification’ for improvement.

The Prison Reform Trust responded to this news, saying: ‘This damning report reveals a failure of leadership from top to bottom. Ministers cannot be exempt from the criticism levelled against the prison by the chief inspector.

‘The report reflects wider problems afflicting too many local inner city prisons, including too few staff, and prisoners held in overcrowded and squalid conditions which are contributing to very high rates of violence, self-harm and self-inflicted death.’

They said the government is running out of options to respond to the ‘growing pile’ of urgent notifications issued across the prison estate.

In the past, the first measure in this situation would be to decant prisoners from the failing prison to another jail, but the level of overcrowding across all prisons makes this impossible.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Samantha Dulieu is a freelance writer and News Editor of The Justice Gap. She has covered some of the most high profile miscarriages of justice in the UK, as well as law, policy, human rights issues, prisons, protest and migration. She also offers her expertise to All party Parliamentary Group on miscarriages of justice through its secretariat, the Future Justice Project.

Related Posts

Chelmsford
Prisons watchdog places third prison into emergency…
Photo by Andy Aitchison, www.prisonimage.org
HMP Pentonville living conditions and overcrowding worsen
Bedford Prison Recreation Yard, Courtesy HMIP
'Overcrowded and squalid conditions' reported at HMP…
Chelmsford
Eight suicides in three years in failing prison that…
Crime and Punishment copy
HMP Winchester: 'no meaningful progress’ at troubled prison