Tier 4 and the criminal courts: Business as usual

On Saturday afternoon, without any forewarning, the Government placed London and parts of the East and South East into more stringent lockdown measures. Everybody in these Tier 4 regions must stay at home. Everybody except users of the criminal courts in England and Wales. Despite the sharp rise of COVID-19 cases in these areas, most courts are operating a ‘business as usual’ approach.

Legal Sector Workers United stands in solidarity with those who are forced to attend unsafe courts during one of the most serious times in the pandemic and calls upon HM Courts and Tribunals Service (HMCTS) to re-assess the operation of courts in Tier 4 areas.

In the nine months that have passed since the first national lockdown, HMCTS have introduced a range of measures to create COVID-secure courtrooms. However, LSWU members know that the majority of court buildings in Tier 4 areas are anything but. As workers in the Magistrates’ and Crown Courts across the country, we have seen the lack of PPE provided to our clients in the cells, overcrowded public areas, and at-risk defendants and families left to wait for hours in these conditions.

We also know that the risks are very real. This is evident in the repeated outbreaks of COVID- 19 in court buildings. In the last two days, 17 people have tested positive for COVID-19 after an outbreak at the Oxford Combined Court Centre. Oxford is not in Tier 4.

Courts are plainly not COVID-19 secure. Defendants, witnesses and legal sector workers are at heightened risk of contracting the virus both these unsafe court buildings and from travelling to them. Given the number of COVID-19 cases in Tier 4 regions, it cannot be justified to call people to court for non-urgent matters during this period.

Inevitably HMCTS’s ‘business as usual’ approach disproportionately affects junior legal sector workers. Pupil barristers, for instance, cover a substantial number of hearings in busy Magistrates’ Courts for little pay. But even if they have safety concerns, they may not feel able to turn work away given their precarious position in chambers.

HMCTS’s misguided approach also has a disproportionate effect on court users from Black, Brown and other Racialised Groups as well as those with underlying comorbidities. For people who we know are at a heightened risk of contracting the virus, or who face disparities in treatment and health outcomes, forced attendance could amount to significant or even fatal harm.