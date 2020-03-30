The lonesome death of Prince Fosu

They saw him but they did not see him.

Prince Kwabena Fosu was a 31 year old Ghanian who dealt in used car parts. He had a wife, and a one year old daughter. ‘A quiet guy’, his father said. He had never been out of Ghana before. But an opportunity to buy parts came up and so he sought and obtained a business visitor visa. He arrived in the UK on 8 April 2012.

At port, however, he made a mistake about the name of the person he was meeting. He was refused leave to enter. Prince did not understand; he was here to do what he said he was here to do. He sought advice. That advice was to appeal. So he did.

That took five months, and the appeal was dismissed. It is not clear why because the Tribunal determination could not be found. Prince, however, found the process very stressful. His mental health suffered. Shortly after his appeal was dismissed he missed a reporting appointment. Less than three weeks after that, on 21 October 2012, he was encountered by the police, running naked down the streets of Kettering.

It is now obvious that Prince was suffering the sudden onset of psychosis, and probably mania. However a Mental Health Act assessment conducted in police custody concluded that he did not, at least at that time, require admission to hospital. On 24 October 2012, therefore, he was transferred to Harmondsworth. When the escorts arrived for him they found him still naked, with his breakfast in his hair, and smelling strongly of urine. The police had not called back the doctors, because that is how he had been throughout and so far as they were concerned, he had been declared fit for detention.

The urine meant that Prince had also now been labelled a dirty protestor by the Home Office. That label would stick, and would have profound consequences. From now on there was no enquiry about Prince’s mental health. It was assumed that he was on a protest. This was despite no-one ever asking him what he was protesting about. When asked later, staff said that immigration detainees often protested about being removed. However that was not Prince. When still able to communicate Prince had told the police, and the Home Office, that he wanted to return to Ghana. His father had told them the same thing. He had a valid ticket and passport. One of the many tragedies of this case is that his father, who had travelled from Amsterdam to see his son in police custody, asked why he could not just take him back to the airport himself. He was told that was not how things worked.

On arrival at Harmondsworth the searching officer thought Prince was obviously unwell, to the extent that he did not have the capacity to submit to the searching process. That officer alerted the reception nurse. However in an assessment that started at 11:30 am and concluded at 11:35 the nurse also passed Prince as fit. She saw no need for a mental health referral. Although the nurse ticked a box to confirm that she had seen medical records, she later said she had not.

Those medical records had come from the police, and so referred to the mental health assessment which had been conducted there. They had been sent to the centre in at least two different ways. They had been faxed to the Home Office staff in the centre, who had sent them on to ensure Prince was managed appropriately. They had also been sent with the person escort record. Witnesses would later say that clinical record keeping at Harmondsworth was “chaotic”.