WE ARE A MAGAZINE ABOUT LAW AND JUSTICE | AND THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN THE TWO
September 11 2023
WE ARE A MAGAZINE ABOUT LAW AND JUSTICE | AND THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN THE TWO
  • Menu

Tens of Millions of People live in Legal Aid Deserts – Report

Tens of Millions of People live in Legal Aid Deserts – Report

A new report issued by LexisNexis identifies the locations of the millions of people without access to legal aid providers.

The report breaks down legal aid providers by field and location, identifying the places in the UK most affected by legal aid cuts over the past decades.

Legal aid deserts in Family Law leave over one million people without access to representation. For criminal law, the figure is over two million. Housing Law is the worst-affected area, with 12.45 million people are left without access to legal aid. In all three fields, at least 10% of the surveyed local authorities did not have any legal aid providers whatsoever.

Seven areas are particularly poorly affected across all fields – North Norfolk, Derbyshire Dales, the Isles of Scilly, Ribble Valley, East Cambridgeshire, West Devon, and Rutland.

In part this is due to the financial “unviability” of legal aid for providers. The new Housing Loss Prevention Advice Service, which last month replaced the previous duty scheme, attracted no compliant bids in 12 areas. Last year, barristers went on strike in protest against a criminal legal aid system that left many lawyers earning less than minimum wage. 60% of immigration legal aid providers have signed a letter stating that the provision is “unworkable” at current rates.

James Harper of LexisNexis said: “Providing people with access to legal representation, regardless of where they live or how much they earn, is fundamental to upholding the Rule of Law… millions of us are reliant on a legal aid system that is chronically underfunded and understaffed – and it has been getting noticeably worse for years.

“This challenge is exacerbated for people living in remote or rural areas, where legal aid providers are few and far between… we need to address the systemic challenges which means access to justice is often denied to people across the country, almost always at the darkest moment of their lives”.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Jack is a historian and university lecturer, moving to a career at the bar. He has a keen interest in civil rights, individual liberty, and the role of the state

Related Posts

Pic: Patrick Maguire
Millions in the UK in legal aid 'deserts', a new report…
‘Huge deficit’ in legal aid provision leaves asylum seekers with valid claims at high risk of deportation to Rwanda
‘Huge deficit’ in legal aid provision leaves asylum seekers…
Justice minister denies 'legal aid advice deserts' in face of evidence of widespread failures
Justice minister denies 'legal aid advice deserts' in face…
The housing crisis bites this winter
The housing crisis bites this winter
Victims of domestic violence denied legal aid because they are deemed homeowners
Victims of domestic violence denied legal aid because they…