Survey reveals misconceptions and lack of knowledge about prisons with half of respondents saying they don’t work to prevent crime

Over half of people think prisons are ‘not at all’ or ‘not very’ effective according to a new survey. The research, just published by the Sentencing Academy revealed a significant lack of knowledge about prisons, including the kinds of offences the prison population is being held for, and the proportions of men and women held in the prison estate. The body blames ‘selective media coverage’ in part for gaps in the public’s understanding.

From the 1,871 of adults living in England and Wales that were surveyed for the report, almost three-quarters of the participants admitted that they knew ‘not very much’ or ‘nothing at all’ about prisons. Almost three-quarters of respondents considered prisons not to be effective in rehabilitating offenders and preventing re-offending.

93% of respondents over-estimated how many women were in prison believing that women made up 10% of the prison population, while in fact it is 4%.

The participants also over-estimated how many people are in prison for violent offences. 58% believed that violent offenders made up 40% of the prison population but the real figure is 32%.

Another common misconception among the public was the belief that prisoners serving more than 12 months would have the highest reoffending rate. But the reoffending rate is higher for those serving shorter sentences.

The survey also highlights attitudes of the public towards prisons. 53% of the respondents ‘thought that prisons were “not at all” or “not very” effective in punishing offenders’, while 49% believe conditions are ‘too easy’.

The survey results come amid a crisis in the prison system in England and Wales. The Justice Gap has previously reported on the reality in prisons including dilapidated living conditions, self-harm and assaults, prisoners taking their own lives, mental health crises, and assaults on prison officers.

The Ministry of Justice has established a review into sentencing to tackle the over capacity of prisons which led to the early release of prisoners earlier this year. David Gauke, who’s leading the review, has said that ‘clearly, our prisons are not working. The prison population is increasing by around 4,500 every year, and nearly 90% of those sentenced to custody are reoffenders.’ He aims to move the justice system ‘out of crisis and towards a long-term, sustainable future.’