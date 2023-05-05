WE ARE A MAGAZINE ABOUT LAW AND JUSTICE | AND THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN THE TWO
May 05 2023
WE ARE A MAGAZINE ABOUT LAW AND JUSTICE | AND THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN THE TWO
  • Menu

“Stark” failures exposed as two further Horizon convictions quashed

“Stark” failures exposed as two further Horizon convictions quashed

Old Bailey: the central criminal court of England and Wales

A further two convictions in the long-running Horizon scandal have been quashed by the Court of Appeal. This brings the total number of quashed convictions up to at least 80.

Sheila Coultas and Victor Ingham were both former sub-postmasters. In 2005, Ingham was convicted of theft and false accounting, and sentenced to 15 months in jail. Three years later, Coultas was also convicted of false accounting. The Court of Appeal has now found these convictions to be unsafe. The Post Office did not oppose either appeal.

In both cases, the accused was confronted with evidence of unexplained shortfalls. This was the result of data from the inadequate Horizon computer system, later revealed to be “not remotely robust“. The Post Office made “stark” failures of disclosure, failing to reveal the problems with the system. As a result, both Coultas and Ingham admitted the charges, which gave them lesser sentences.

The Horizon system, used by Post Office branches to run their accounts, was the basis for more than 700 convictions over almost 15 years. It was revealed that the system was not fit for purpose, generating incorrect shortfalls and false errors. Nonetheless, the Post Office continued using it as the basis for private prosecutions.

This has been described as “the UK’s most widespread miscarriage of justice”. 30 sub-postmasters convicted in this scandal have died before receiving justice.

An inquiry into the Horizon Scandal, led by Sir Wyn Williams, is ongoing. It is expected to conclude later this year.

 

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Jack is a historian and university lecturer, moving to a career at the bar. He has a keen interest in civil rights, individual liberty, and the role of the state

Related Posts

‘Swift review’ needed of computer evidence in wake of Post Office Horizon scandal
‘Swift review’ needed of computer evidence in wake of Post…
Did the Post Office pervert the course of justice in the Horizon scandal?
Did the Post Office pervert the course of justice in the…
Testimony in the Post Office Scandal reveals widespread racist treatment of Postmasters
Testimony in the Post Office Scandal reveals widespread…
Former sub-postmistress prosecuted for false accounting has case referred for appeal by CCRC.
Former sub-postmistress prosecuted for false accounting has…
Post Office 'Horizon' scandal: 12 more sub-postmasters cleared
Post Office 'Horizon' scandal: 12 more sub-postmasters…