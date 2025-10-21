Spycops inquiry continues with evidence from family justice campaigns

The public inquiry into so-called ‘spycops’ working to infiltrate political groups continues this month with evidence from family justice campaigns that followed the murders of Stephen Lawrence, Ricky Reel and Michael Menson, as well as from three SDS officers.

‘Tranche 3’ of the inquiry, which began in 2015, will investigate the actions of the Special Demonstration Squad (SDS) from 1993 to when it was dismantled in 2008.

In the opening statement the inquiry heard about the surveillance of those working with the family of family of Stephen Lawrence, including Michael Mansfield KC, described as ‘the devil incarnate’ by SDS and Special Branch leaders. In the opening statement from Imran Khan KC, Mansfield was described as ‘a thorn in the side of the police and state.’

Mansfield believes he was under surveillance when helping the family members of 18-year-old murder victim Stephen Lawrence. Together, with the Lawrence family, they launched a campaign to tackle institutional racism. In the inquiry he was described as someone who was ‘present in the lives of the family throughout the years of their campaign’. Stephen’s mother, Doreen Lawrence, spoke out against the Home Office certain that her family had been under surveillance. She claims undercover officers who worked for Scotland Yard aimed to get information on their anti- racism campaign.

Whistleblower Peter Francis revealed that he was given specific instructions to prevent or smear the campaign. Francis stated that he never directly collected evidence against Mansfield. He went on to say that the special branch managers referred to Mansfield as ‘the devil incarnate’ and believed Mansfield and Imran Khan were ‘politically motivated and subversive.’ He says both Khan and Mansfield have their own personal files.

The Home Office has denied any claims of surveillance against the Lawrence family.