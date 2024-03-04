Rwanda scheme to cost £370m for first 300 deportees according to spending watchdog

The Rwanda asylum scheme will cost £370 million for only the first 300 people to be relocated, according to new data from the National Audit Office. The body have said additional costs of a further £20,000 per person would apply.

This disclosure of costs has come after three years of refusals by prime ministers, home secretaries and senior Home Office staff citing ‘commercial confidentiality’.

These costs are incurred as part of the UK Government’s plans to relocate asylum seekers to the East African country. A Home Office spokesperson said: ‘Unless we act, the cost of housing asylum seekers is set to reach £11bn per year by 2026’.

The Prime Minister has made the success of the UK-Rwanda Partnership one of his key priorities. This policy aims to deter people from crossing the English Channels in small boats.

Despite the reports on costs, the scheme has been hindered by legal challenges and no relocation has actually taken place. However, legislation to revive the plan will be debated in the House of Lords next week.

On the other hand, Labour has pledged to put an end to the Rwanda policy stating that it is no more than an expensive ‘gimmick’.

In response to the NAO’s report, Labour MP, Diana Johnson said: ‘These are staggering figures. Huge initial outlay and ongoing costs raise serious questions about how this can be cost-effective, even compared to high hotel accommodation costs.

‘What we are left with is a very expensive programme the government hopes may offer a deterrent to those seeking to cross the Channel in small boats. Yet, there is little evidence for this either’.

Shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper said these figures ‘shows the costs of the failed Rwanda farce are even higher than previously thought’.