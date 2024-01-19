Rwanda Bill passes Third Reading

The Safety of Rwanda Bill has passed the third reading in the House of Commons despite fears of a Conservative Rebellion on Wednesday.

Eleven Tory MPs including the presenter of the Bill, Suella Braverman, joined the Labour Party in voting against the bill which passed with 320 votes for and 276 against. No amendments to the bill were passed.

The Safety of Rwanda Bill states that all courts must consider Rwanda a safe country, regardless of the evidence placed before them, allowing asylum seekers to be deported there despite the risks of refoulement found by the Supreme Court last year. It also severely limits the potential routes of appeal available to those facing such deportation. The UNHCR has ruled that these measures are in violation of international law.

Some MPs feel that this bill does not go far enough. An amendment proposed by Robert Jenrick MP attempted to further restrict possible interventions from the European Court of Human Rights. Suella Braverman, the former home secretary, stated that the bill in its current state was a “disservice to the British people”.

Despite these objections, the rebels resiled from their position, believing that it was against the interests of their party to defeat the bill during an election year. One MP told the Guardian that they could not walk through the voting lobbies with Keir Starmer during election year on the issue of migration.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has urged the House of Lords to pass the bill amidst reports of no-confidence letters being submitted over his leadership. The Bill will be introduced in the House of Lords before the end of the month where it is expected to face serious opposition to ensure it complies with international law.