Review of police forces faces criticism over chair

Criticism has arisen about a ‘number of huge flaws’ about the organisation and appointment of the chair for the new independent review looking at reducing the number of police forces in England and Wales.

Earlier this month, it was announced that Lord Hogan-Howe, former Metropolitan Police Commissioner, will chair the independent review of Police Force Structures. The review will provide evidence-based recommendations on the number of police forces, specifically implementing smaller numbers of larger forces across England and Wales.

In making the appointment, the Home Office highlighted that Hogan-Howe ‘brings extensive experience to this work, whilst also being at a critical distance from the current policing system’.

The Police and Crime Commissioner for West Mercia, John Campion, said he fears that the appointment decision to reduce the number of forces is a ‘done deal’ as Hogan-Howe has publicly supported the concept of reducing the number of forces in the past.

Professor of Criminology and Social Policy at London School of Economics, Tim Newburn, also raised concern about the choice of chair and that a chair has been appointed before the terms of reference are agreed.

Sean O’Neill from the Times to called the appointment a ‘the wrong move’. Hogan-Howe left his position as Commissioner in 2017 after his record was tarnished handling the Met’s Operation Midland involving an investigation into fabricated allegations of child abuse and murder.

Criticisms is also increasing about the proposed timeline of the review, with recommendations from the review expected by the summer. There is concern that this only leaves a short time available to allow adequate consultation with non-police officers who have legitimate concerns about the future policing.

Chair of the Association of Police and Crime Commissioners, Emily Spurrell, said that ‘this review would be better conducted in slower time and separately to the delivery of an already ambitious police reform agenda’.