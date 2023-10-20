WE ARE A MAGAZINE ABOUT LAW AND JUSTICE | AND THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN THE TWO
October 20 2023
WE ARE A MAGAZINE ABOUT LAW AND JUSTICE | AND THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN THE TWO
  • Menu

Police step up digital surveillance in crackdown on shoplifting

Police step up digital surveillance in crackdown on shoplifting

In a crackdown on shoplifting in the capital, the Metropolitan police have decided to employ controversial facial recognition software.

A protocol with top London retailers will allow the police to target offenders that cause most harm. Within a few days of the deployment of the facial recognition technology, the Met was able to identify 149 suspects using CCTV footage from the retailers.

Every suspect had previously been arrested for crimes, including drug possession and supply, sexual offences, burglary, violence, and firearms possession.

According to a Metropolitan Police press release, London loses £1.9 billion annually from retail crime. In addition to the financial loss, these crimes also cause distress to staff with 1,000 cases of abuse and violence being reported each year. They claim that with 1 in 10 Londoners working in retail businesses, the impact of these crimes can be seen across the city.

Met Police Commissioner Sir Mike Rowley said that the results were “game-changing” and that the use of this technology “could revolutionise how we investigate and solve crime.” He is also stated as saying that the technology was “pushing the boundaries” in criminal investigations.

The Met also highlighted how the technology was being used to target and track offenders of violence against women and girls.

However, this technology is highly controversial. As previously reported by the Justice Gap, the use of facial recognition has recently united politicians in calling for the technology to be banned.

Reacting to the announcement, Dr Matt Mahmoudi from Amnesty International told LBC it is “incompatible with the right to equality and non-discrimination”. Emmanuelle Andrews from Liberty, speaking to Sky News, criticised the technology arguing that it “threatens our privacy” and the use of it is an “unjustified expansion of state surveillance.”

Big Brother Watch have also criticised the roll-out of using facial recognition technology. Mark Johnson, from the group, also said to LBC that ‘we urgently need a democratic, lawful approach to the role of facial biometrics in Britain, and without this, police forces should not be using this Orwellian technology at all. Strict rules govern police use of DNA and fingerprints, yet police are writing their own rules on the use of our face prints.’

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Joshua Nash is a Justice Gap reporter and a 2nd year LLB Law student at Cardiff University.

Related Posts

Rights groups criticise announcement on facial recognition technology at coronation events
Rights groups criticise announcement on facial recognition…
Politicians and Privacy Campaigners call for ban of AI facial recognition in public spaces
Politicians and Privacy Campaigners call for ban of AI…
Entrenched biases in fingerprint scanning and facial recognition, a new report shows
Entrenched biases in fingerprint scanning and facial…
Former regulator warns of miscarriages of justice as a result of poor quality CCTV facial comparisons
Former regulator warns of miscarriages of justice as a…
Controversial protest law tightened ahead of coronation
Controversial protest law tightened ahead of coronation