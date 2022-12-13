WE ARE A MAGAZINE ABOUT LAW AND JUSTICE | AND THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN THE TWO
December 13 2022
WE ARE A MAGAZINE ABOUT LAW AND JUSTICE | AND THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN THE TWO
  • Menu

Only 0.3% of channel migrants ‘arrive illegally’

Only 0.3% of channel migrants ‘arrive illegally’

Of 29,400 people crossing the channel between June and November, only 96 were arrested on suspicion of committing the new offence of ‘knowingly arriving without permission.’

The offence came into force in June this year under the Nationality and Borders Act 2022. As part of the government’s attempt to deter migrants and ‘secure the country’s borders,’ the new offence carries a potential sentence of up to four years’ imprisonment or a fine, or both, for anyone arriving in the UK without permission.

The Home Office initially refused the BBC’s request for the number of migrants arrested under the new law. A freedom of information request eventually led to the disclosure of the figures; 96 (0.3%) of the 29,400 migrants were arrested, with 56 convicted of the crime. A Home Office spokesperson stated that 180 more individuals have been arrested since the summer under different immigration laws.

The adoption of the new Act came along with ministers’ increasing anti-immigration rhetoric and references to ‘illegal migrants’ crossing the channel, a claim disputed by refugee groups. These groups find the term ‘misleading and fail[ing] to acknowledge the complex reasons for crossings and the legal right to seek protection.’

During the new law’s time passing through Parliament, ministers stated that the new offence will not target ‘genuine refugees,’ and that 90% of those arriving in the UK have sought asylum. The Home Office said the new offence is another ‘important tool’ to combat human traffickers.

“Our Nationality and Borders Act is beginning to break through this exploitative business model, with more than 280 people already arrested since it became law,” added the Home Office.

For more on this story click here.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Abdallah is a lecturer at Cardiff University Law School and Interim Assistant Director of the Cardiff Law School Innocence Project. He is starting his pupillage with 9 Park Place Chambers in Cardiff next year.

Related Posts

Most people crossing Channel by small boats likely to be recognised as refugees, says Home Office stats
Most people crossing Channel by small boats likely to be…
Time to swap 'sensationalist rhetoric and barbaric bills' for evidence-based policy’
Time to swap 'sensationalist rhetoric and barbaric bills'…
Priti Patel's 'cruel' borders bill will cost £2.7bn a year, say refugee groups
Priti Patel's 'cruel' borders bill will cost £2.7bn a year,…
'Inhumane': Priti Patel unveils tougher asylum regime
'Inhumane': Priti Patel unveils tougher asylum regime
‘Unimaginably cruel’: campaigners respond to 'anti-refugee bill’
‘Unimaginably cruel’: campaigners respond to 'anti-refugee…