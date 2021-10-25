WE ARE A MAGAZINE ABOUT LAW AND JUSTICE | AND THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN THE TWO
October 29 2021
One in ten cases sent to Appeal court by miscarriage of justice watchdog turned down at least once

Image from 'More Rough Justice' by Peter Hill, Martin Young and Tom Sargant, 1985

More than one in ten cases sent to the Court of Appeal by the miscarriage of justice watchdog have been turned down at least once by the body, according to figures revealed by a Sunday Times investigation. Responses to a freedom of information request revealed that on 90 occasions the Criminal Cases Review Commission initially refused to refer a case to the appeal court and only did so after fresh applications were made. Of this number, 58 led to the quashing of convictions.

‘For most of these innocent people, it meant years wasted relying on a lawyer or charity to investigate,’ wrote Emily Dugan in yesterday’s Sunday Times which is running a podcast on the case of Andrew Malkinson – the CCRC is presently looking at its third application. You can read Bob Woffinden writing for the Justice Gap on the Malkinson case here.

The CCRC told the Times: ‘We are always willing to look again at cases and sometimes we are able to refer a case which did not previously meet the statutory test for referral.’

 

Jon is editor of the Justice Gap. He is a freelance journalist. Jon's books include Guilty Until Proven Innocent (Biteback, 2018), The First Miscarriage of Justice (Waterside Press, 2014), The Justice Gap (LAG, 2009) and People Power (Daily Telegraph/LawPack, 2008). Jon is a journalism lecturer at Winchester University and was a visiting senior fellow in access to justice at the University of Lincoln. He is twice winner of the Bar Council's journalism award and won Halsbury Legal's journalism award

