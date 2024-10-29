New study on impact of LASPO on lawyers highlights disregard and vulnerability

A new study into the long-term impact of the LASPO cuts has highlighted the uncertainty, vulnerability and discouragement felt by legal aid practitioners.

The study by Olubunmi Onafuwa, Senior Lecturer in Law at the University of East London, examined the views of legal professionals on the impact of LASPO in the decade after its implementation. Onafuwa identified five key themes: frustration, discouragement, disregard, vulnerability, and uncertainty.

Legal aid practitioners reported ‘diminishing returns’, with professionals having to leave the field, unable to maintain a liveable income. The lack of reliable income contributed to an uncertain outlook, with public defenders in particular unwilling to accept work. This vulnerability contributes to a dwindling workforce, exacerbating the strain on the legal system.

Additionally, legal aid providers felt disregarded. Many solicitors are unable to strike due to contractual obligations, while barristers face a backlash due to a mistaken perception that they earn substantial sums, despite the financial struggles many face in legal aid work. Overall, legal aid lawyers felt discouraged. The long-standing issue of inadequate remuneration persists, with the effort and dedication they invest in their work not reflected in their income

Respondents emphasised the need for the government to balance budgets without sacrificing legal aid, warning that access to justice is vital for maintaining a democratic and thriving society.