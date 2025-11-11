New research finds innovative solution for neurodivergent children in ‘school to prison pipeline’

New research has revealed a ‘promising solution’ to the overrepresentation of neurodivergent children in school exclusions and involvement with the youth justice system. It suggests trauma-informed family support can help those children identified as being ‘at risk’ of school exclusion, and the so-called the ‘school to prison pipeline’.

Recent findings from the anonymised Oakshire Family Support Project have brought renewed attention to the stark over-representation of neurodivergent children in both school exclusion statistics and youth justice populations, a trend observed not only in the United Kingdom but globally. The so-called ‘school-to-prison pipeline’ has long been a concern for educators, policymakers, and families alike, prompting urgent calls for effective intervention strategies.

The project focused on children aged 7 to 11 who were identified as being ‘at risk’. The majority of these children were neurodivergent, highlighting the pressing need for tailored support. What set the project apart was its emphasis on family support grounded in trauma-informed practice—a holistic approach that recognises and responds to the effects of trauma, both in children and their families.

According to the project’s findings, this support model served as a lifeline, offering stability and guidance when it was needed most. Not only did it help children and families navigate complex challenges, but it also led to measurable improvements: a significant reduction in school exclusions, better school attendance, and a decreased likelihood of future encounters with the youth justice system. These outcomes suggest that trauma-informed family support can break the cycle that often leads from school exclusion to justice involvement.

As the debate around exclusion practices and youth justice reform continues, the Oakshire experience provides a compelling case for rethinking how schools, local authorities, and support services engage with neurodivergent children and their families. The evidence points to trauma-informed family support as an effective alternative blueprint, one that could transform the lives of some of the most vulnerable young people and help build a more inclusive and supportive educational system.