New government urged to take ‘meaningful action’ on the Police Race Action Plan

A report published by the Independent Scrutiny and Oversight Board (ISOB) has called for the new Labour government to take responsibility for the Police Race Action Plan, which has seen ‘limited progress’ in the four years since it was announced.

The plan was announced in 2020 after the death of George Floyd in the US sparked anger, both globally and in the UK, at how Black communities were treated by the police. The Police Race Action plan claims to put a ‘renewed focus’ on ‘delivering real change for Black communities as quickly as we can.’

Abimbola Johnson, the chair of the ISOB, explained that ‘budget challenges, limited accountability for the programme’s success, and continued refusal by policing as a whole to acknowledge institutional racism’ were just some of the reasons why implementation of the plan was facing challenges.

The Guardian also reports that difficulties have been attributed to the previous government showing ‘no real interest’ in the plan. Abimbola Johnson explained that the previous government had been ‘actively obstructive’ and detracted focus, such as through launching the review into police activism, ordered by the then Home Secretary, Suella Braverman.

The ISOB has recommended focus on core priorities in which the Police Race Action Plan will operate as a standalone programme. This includes focusing on ‘tangible and measurable performance metrics’ to ensure steps are taken to combat racism, with an emphasis is on outcomes and not outputs, and engagement with external stakeholders such as young Black people under 25.

​In order to ‘create change,’ Abimbola Johnson has called for the government to ensure ‘sustainable funding and proper accountability’ and ‘to develop a comprehensive long-term strategy for making policing better for Black communities.’ She explains a ‘forward-thinking roadmap’ could develop partnerships with policymakers and anti-racism experts and ‘improve the consistently low levels of trust.’

The Senior Responsible Officer, Chief Constable Gavin Stephens, has recognized that improvements have begun to be made. Deputy Assistant Commissioner, Dr Alison Heydari, also emphasizes that ‘huge strides forward’ have been made ‘in our strategy and delivery in recent months, with work already in train to address the three key recommendations in ISOB’s report.’

The Guardian reports that a Home Office spokesperson has said in response: ‘Racism has no place in policing. Police forces must improve the culture as well as reflect the diverse communities they serve. This new government is committed to working with police and police staff to achieve a diverse workforce.’

The Police Race Action plan has faced controversy after the National Black Police Association withdrew support for the plan in June due to a ‘toxic’ working environment. This relates to alleged ‘racism and discrimination’ against staff involved and a concern that the ‘views of Black people and civil society organisations’ were ‘neither listened to nor valued.’ They did recognize that a ‘small number’ of police forces were undertaking good work.