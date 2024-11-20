New funding to tackle ‘fast-changing criminal landscape’ amid lack of faith in police

The Home Secretary has announced new funding for police services to tackle a ‘fast-changing’ criminal landscape and plummeting faith in the police’s ability to solve crimes.

Yvette Cooper, speaking at the annual conference of the National Police Chiefs’ Council, announced an additional £500m in funding to be divided between the 43 police forces. It has been reported that it will assist the forces with advanced tools like forensics, drones, artificial intelligence and other innovative technology to combat the modern crimes. According to the College of Policing 90% of reported crimes now have a digital element, which is creating huge challenges within policing.

She also confirmed that alongside this funding police forces will be ‘compensated’ for the increase in employers national insurance, and that this funding will come from central government. Although some exemptions are available for smaller firms, the increase to National Insurance will have ‘big cost implications’ for most businesses.

This comes as a report is published by the University College of London finds the public does not think police are meeting what they see as minimum standards of service delivery. Many people do not think the police are currently a visible, viable and engaged presence in their communities.

Public trust in the Police was key in the Labour party’s plans ahead of the election, however, the key issues identified were recruitment and rigorous background checks for serving personnel.

According to Andy Cooke, Chief Inspector of Constabulary, with so many efforts to rebuild the public trust the victims of crimes are still being let down. He said forces need ‘greater direction and decision-making, and the right funding in place.’