Murder charge for Met officer who shot Chris Kaba

The CPS has today charged the Met police officer who shot Chris Kaba with murder.

Chris Kaba, an unarmed black man, was shot by an officer in Streatham in September last year. The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigated the case, and passed their investigation onto the Crown Prosecution Service in March this year. The officer cannot be named for legal reasons.

‘We welcome this charging decision, which could not have come too soon. Now we await the trial of the firearms officer without delay and hope and pray that justice will be served,’ Chris Kaba’s family said.

Anita Sharma, head of casework at INQUEST, said: ‘Bereaved families should expect that police officers who kill people are held to account to a criminal standard, but this is so often denied. The next stages of this prosecution must be pursued promptly, whilst ensuring the upmost scrutiny of the officer’s actions.’

Deputy assistant commissioner Helen Millenchamp for the Met said they ‘have fully supported the IOPC investigation as it has worked to establish the facts… The officer remains suspended from duty. Misconduct matters will be considered at the conclusion of the criminal proceedings.’

Since 1990, there have been 1871 deaths associated with police contact or custody, resulting in 11 charges of murder or manslaughter being brought against police officers. Only one prosecution, in 2021, has been successful.