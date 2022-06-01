WE ARE A MAGAZINE ABOUT LAW AND JUSTICE | AND THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN THE TWO
June 01 2022
WE ARE A MAGAZINE ABOUT LAW AND JUSTICE | AND THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN THE TWO
  • Menu

Miscarriage of justice watchdog refers case of trafficked child forced to work on cannabis farm

Miscarriage of justice watchdog refers case of trafficked child forced to work on cannabis farm

Old Bailey: the central criminal court of England and Wales

The miscarriage of justice watchdog is sending the case of a trafficked child found working in a cannabis farm to the Crown Court. Five years ago the boy then aged 17 years old pleaded guilty to the production of cannabis. 

According to the Criminal Cases Review Commission, at the time of his there was  evidence that he  was a likely victim of trafficking and had a defence under the Modern Slavery Act 2015 however his lawyers at the time did not advise him of this. The watchdog has decided that there is a real possibility that the section 45 defence would have succeeded in this case and that the prosecution of Mr K amounted to an abuse of process. 

‘This is a sad case involving a vulnerable trafficked child who was also a victim of modern slavery,’ commented Helen Pitcher OBE, chair of CCRC. ‘Had CPS guidance been followed, and the correct legal advice given, it seems unlikely that he would have been convicted of these offences in the first place.’

[printfriendly]
Jon is editor of the Justice Gap. He is a criminology lecturer at Brighton University and a freelance journalist. Books include Justice in a Time of Austerity (Bristol University Press, 2021), Guilty Until Proven Innocent (Biteback, 2018), The First Miscarriage of Justice (Waterside Press, 2014), The Justice Gap (LAG, 2009) and People Power (Daily Telegraph/LawPack, 2008). Jon is twice winner of the Bar Council's journalism award and has won Halsbury Legal's journalism award

Related Posts

Trafficking victims should be granted leave to remain and not left in 'legal limbo', high court rules
Trafficking victims should be granted leave to remain and…
Identifying and protecting human trafficking victims
Identifying and protecting human trafficking victims
Miscarriage of justice watchdog refers conviction 13 years after police first realised they had the wrong man
Miscarriage of justice watchdog refers conviction 13 years…
Miscarriage of justice watchdog refers 1998 murder two decades after rejecting it
Miscarriage of justice watchdog refers 1998 murder two…
Confirmed trafficking victims to be granted leave to remain, Court fo Appeal rules
Confirmed trafficking victims to be granted leave to remain,…