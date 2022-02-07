Michael Stone’s lawyer calls for immediate release after man confesses to Chillenden murders

Michael Stone’s lawyer has called for his immediate release from prison after the man serving life for the murder of schoolgirl Millie Dowler confessed to killing mother and daughter Lin and Megan Russell. Levi Bellfield, has reportedly confessed to the murders that Stone, who has always protested his innocence, has twice been found guilty of in 1998 and, again, in 2001 after the Court of Appeal quashed his conviction due to doubts over a prosecution witness.

An application to the Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC) in 2010 was rejected and there was a failed attempt to challenge that rejection through a judicial review in 2011.

For over 21 years I have represented Michael Stone who was wrongly convicted of the chillenden murders. Tomorrow it will be announced that Levi Belfield has made a full written confession to the crimes. Michael Stone is innocent and must be immediately released from prison. — Mark McDonald 😷 (@MarkStokeSouth) February 5, 2022