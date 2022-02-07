WE ARE A MAGAZINE ABOUT LAW AND JUSTICE | AND THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN THE TWO
February 07 2022
Michael Stone’s lawyer calls for immediate release after man confesses to Chillenden murders

Michael Stone’s lawyer has called for his immediate release from prison after the man serving life for the murder of schoolgirl Millie Dowler confessed to killing mother and daughter Lin and Megan Russell. Levi Bellfield, has reportedly confessed to the murders that Stone, who has always protested his innocence, has twice been found guilty of in 1998 and, again, in 2001 after the Court of Appeal quashed his conviction due to doubts over a prosecution witness.

An application to the Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC) in 2010 was rejected and there was a failed attempt to challenge that rejection through a judicial review in 2011.

Levi Bellfield’s solicitor Paul Bacon says he has received a four-page statement written by Bellfield, currently serving a life sentence for the murder of Millie Dowler, in which he claims to have carried out the attacks. The lawyer read part of the letter to BBC News: ‘Something like this has never happened before. I committed a crime and another person has been arrested for it. I guess if I’m honest it was a relief. I apologise to Stone and to the Russell family for my heinous acts. I was not well in the head during my reign of violence. I am willing to speak to the police.’

Jon is editor of the Justice Gap. He is a criminology lecturer at Brighton University and a freelance journalist. Books include Justice in a Time of Austerity (Bristol University Press, 2021), Guilty Until Proven Innocent (Biteback, 2018), The First Miscarriage of Justice (Waterside Press, 2014), The Justice Gap (LAG, 2009) and People Power (Daily Telegraph/LawPack, 2008). Jon is twice winner of the Bar Council's journalism award and has won Halsbury Legal's journalism award

