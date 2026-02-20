Met Police win legal challenge over mandatory disclosure of Freemasons’ membership

The Metropolitan Police has successfully defended a legal challenge against its policy requiring officers to declare membership of the Freemasons, a move described as vital for restoring public trust. On 17 February, the High Court ruled that the force can legally categorise the Freemasons’ society as a declarable association, meaning all staff must now disclose past or present involvement.

The legal action was brought by the United Grand Lodge of England (UGLE) and two serving officers following a directive from Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley. The claimants argued that the requirement would create an institutional signal of suspicion against those belonging to the organisation. They further contended that the mandate was based on limited, opaque and heavily perception-driven evidence.

However, Mr Justice Chamberlain found that the policy serves a legitimate aim and is a proportionate measure to ensure transparency. The mandate was introduced following the 2023 Casey Review, which identified a systemic failure to root out discriminatory and bullying behaviour within the force. By mandating disclosure, the force aims to mitigate risks associated with secret networks and to ensure that personal loyalties do not conflict with public duties.

The court heard that the Commissioner was entitled to conclude that a perception or suspicion that officers are discharging functions improperly could be as damaging as actual bias. The Met argued that in a period of heightened scrutiny, the force must identify any associations that could potentially compromise impartiality or influence professional decision-making.

While the Freemasons maintained the policy will do nothing to improve on the mandate to keep London safe by reducing crime, the Met confirmed that approximately 400 staff members have already complied with the rule. The judge noted that the policy was a response to recurring suspicion regarding the influence of the society within the justice system.