WE ARE A MAGAZINE ABOUT LAW AND JUSTICE | AND THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN THE TWO
December 12 2023
WE ARE A MAGAZINE ABOUT LAW AND JUSTICE | AND THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN THE TWO
Search
Close this search box.
  • Menu
Search
Close this search box.

Met Police officers sentenced for Racist WhatsApp Messages

Met Police officers sentenced for Racist WhatsApp Messages

Six former Metropolitan Police officers have received suspended prison sentences for sending racist, sexist, and homophobic messages on WhatsApp.

The officers received sentences ranged from 6 to 14 weeks of imprisonment, all suspended for 12 months, along with unpaid work. They were all now retired, but had served in the Met’s Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection command. One had also worked as a Border Force officer.

The racist messages were exchanged between 2020 and 2022 were exposed by a BBC Newsnight investigation. References were made to public figures such as the Duchess of Sussex and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Sentencing the officers, Deputy Chief Magistrate Tan Ikram said that the officers had damaged public confidence in the police, which was an aggravating factor.

Adeniyi Ogunleye, senior crown prosecutor at the CPS, expressed dismay, stating, “It is shocking that six retired police officers, who dedicated their careers to upholding the law, could find it acceptable to send such grossly offensive messages.”

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Venita Yeung is a second-year common law and politics student at the University of Glasgow. With her commitment to Hong Kong advocacy, human rights and criminal justice and her forced migrant background, she is committed to exposing societal issues in the public interest.

Related Posts

police lantern B&W
Home Office suspends immigration official and ex-Met…
_119329237_couzens
Couzens and colleagues joked about sexual assault –…
police lantern B&W
Scores of officers facing multiple charges of misconduct
Police lights, from Flickr under Creative Comms, Etolane
Met failed to sack two-thirds of officers found to…
_120737750_2.62756458
Met to conduct review following Sarah Everard murder