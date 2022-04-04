WE ARE A MAGAZINE ABOUT LAW AND JUSTICE | AND THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN THE TWO
April 05 2022
Met failed to sack two-thirds of officers found to have been racist

The Metropolitan Police failed to sack two-thirds of officers and staff found to have been racist towards colleagues. According to a freedom of information request made by openDemocracy (reported in the Mirror), new figures show sackings for just ‘four of 76 staff found to have been racist from 2017 to 2021’. There were 300 complaints in that time. ‘Three resigned or retired, around a dozen cases are believed to be ongoing – and more than 50 were let off with lesser sanctions such as warnings,’ the Mirror reported.

A spokesman for the London Mayor Sadiq Khan said the force had ‘serious cultural issues’ and trust in the Met was ‘at its lowest’. The statistics came in a Freedom of Information request by the Open Democracy website.

