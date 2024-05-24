Lucy Letby appeal refused

Lucy Letby’s appeal against convictions for the murder and attempted murder of babies in her care when she worked as a neonatal nurse. Dame Victoria Sharp, sitting with Lord Justice Holroyde, said: ‘Having heard her application, we have decided to refuse leave to appeal on all grounds and refuse all associated applications. A full judgment will be handed down in due course.’

At a two-and-a-half day hearing last month, the former nurse’s legal team asked the court for approval to bring an appeal against her convictions.