Lucy Letby appeal refused

Lucy Letby’s appeal against convictions for the murder and attempted murder of babies in her care when she worked as a neonatal nurse. Dame Victoria Sharp, sitting with Lord Justice Holroyde, said: ‘Having heard her application, we have decided to refuse leave to appeal on all grounds and refuse all associated applications. A full judgment will be handed down in due course.’
At a two-and-a-half day hearing last month, the former nurse’s legal team asked the court for approval to bring an appeal against her convictions.
The 34-year-old nurse also faces retrial at Manchester Crown Court in June on a single count that she attempted to murder a baby girl, known as Child K, in February 2016. As a result, UK readers are still prevented from reading the 13,000 words investigation in the New Yorker magazine by staffer Rachel Aviv which Tory MP David Davis raised in Parliament as reported in the Justice Gap (here). Although that ban hasn’t stopped UK commentators discussing the ban including the Guardian’s former editor Alan Rusbridger (By all means ban the Lucy Letby article—but cherish the spirit behind it).