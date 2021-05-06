Justice secretary ‘rejects’ SAGE report on prisons

The justice secretary has dismissed findings in a SAGE report that found prisoners are more likely to die of COVID-19 than people in the wider community. The report described how ‘the higher incidence of infection and the poorer underlying health of prisoners’ were likely to contribute to ‘higher levels of COVID-19 mortality in prison populations compared to the general population’.

According to data up to February 161 prisoners and probation service users have died as a result of the pandemic and some 14,480 prisoners have tested positive for COVID-19. According to the report, prisons have a higher risk of infection, recording 181.2 cases per 1,000 people in February 2021 compared to a general population rate of 70.19 cases per 1000.

Robert Buckland declared himself ‘quite worked up’ about the findings in the report (as reported in Inside Time). ‘I think it’s wrong, I think it’s based upon misconceptions, I reject it,’ he said. Buckland also defended the way prisons have handled the pandemic. ‘Although we have lost people – and every death is a sadness and a tragedy – we have, I think, worked in an incredibly effective way to minimise what could have happened within the prison estate.’

‘Unfortunately, he was agitated by the awkward challenge it posed to his policies, not seized by the opportunity it presented to do something to better protect the lives of prisoners and prison staff,’ write Richard Garside, director of the Centre for Crime and Justice Studies. ‘… Having failed previously to implement an early release programme to get as many prisoners as possible out of harm’s way, the Justice Secretary now appears more interested in trashing serious-minded scientific analysis than in being guided by its insights.’

The current restrictions have a ‘highly negative effect on mental health of prisoners…and rehabilitation’, according to the SAGE report. Furthermore, in the absence of vaccination of staff and prisoners it was ‘likely that these measures will need to be continued for many more months’. The report recommends increasing vaccination of all prisoners and staff in order to allow faster lifting of restrictions, reduced outbreaks and decreased mortality, all of which would benefit the wider control of COVID-19. One prison vaccination model predicted it would reduce cases by 89%.

Downing Street has previously rejected prioritising vaccinations for prisons, commenting that prisoners will be vaccinated ‘at the same time as the general public’.

A separate study , led by Dr Isobel Braithwaite of UCL, found that the risk of dying for prisoners was 3.3 times higher than for people of the same age and sex living in the community. The Ministry of Justice has disputed the findings, criticising it for failing to account for the poorer health of prisoners and intake and outtake of prisoners.

