Dear all,

We take a break in August.

The Justice Gap will not be updated over the summer.

We’re back Monday, September 6.

We have a new issue of Proof magazine out in October and we will begin commissioning for the next issue on our return.

Image from the Koestler Trust exhibition (No Lockdown in the Imagination).

We are around on and off – so please do contact us with article ideas.

Enjoy your summer!

Jon