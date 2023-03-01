Inquest opens into UK death of one of the Thai cave rescued teenagers

Duangphet Phromthep was the captain of the Wild Boars football team who were involved in a high profile cave rescue in 2018 having been trapped underground for 9 days.

At the time of his death, he had been enrolled in the football academy at Brooke House College in Leicestershire. On Sunday February 12 he was found unconscious on the school premises and died two days later in Kettering General Hospital aged 17.

The BBC reports that an inquest into his death has been opened and adjourned. The cause of death has been deemed unsuspicious and has been provisionally established, but was not disclosed during the brief hearing. Catherine Mason, senior coroner Leicester City and South Leicestershire stated that a further review hearing would take place on July 6.

The Thai cave rescue gripped the world in summer 2018 when a football team of boys aged 11 to 16 were trapped by rising flood along with their 25-year-old coach. After 9 days of struggle, the team was successfully rescued following an international rescue effort involving over 10,000 people.

Duangphet Phromthep, known as Dom, had been a student at Brook House College in Market Harborough for a year prior to his death. His principal at the college, Ian Smith, released a statement regarding the tragic incident and former student. “We unite in grief with all of Dom’s family, friends, former teammates and those involved in all parts of his life, as well as everyone affected in any way by this loss in Thailand and throughout the college’s global family.