Inspection finds rising violence, self-harm, and vermin infestations at ‘failing’ Rochester prison

Self harm has increased by almost 80% in three years at Rochester prison as an inspection report finds safety, ‘much like the fabric of the prison’ is deteriorating.

Assaults on prisoners have also increased by 67%, and the positive drug testing rate is 42%, with no plans in place to improve these issues.

The latest inspection report into the Kent prison details serious concerns over a wide array of problems including rat infestations, dilapidated accommodation, an increase in violence and self-harm, widespread illicit drug use, lack of purposeful activity and risk reduction measures as well as inexperienced staff.

According to HM Chief Inspector of Prisons, Charlie Taylor, the smell of rat urine was ‘overpowering’ in some parts of the prison, which includes the former Cookham Wood young offenders institution.

Inspectors concern over conditions led to Rochester prison being the first category C prison to be issued an urgent notification for improvement. It is the seventh prison to have received such a notification since November 2022.

Minister for Prisons, Probation and Reducing Reoffending, Lord James Timpson, said: ‘This report is yet another example of the prison crisis we inherited. Violence and illicit drug use is at dangerously high levels and cells are in squalid conditions. We are taking immediate action to improve conditions at HMP Rochester, offering additional support for our hard-working staff and addressing the drivers of violence.’

The Howard League for Penal Reform has responded to the report with Chief Executive Andrea Coomber KC (Hon.), highlighting that they expect a swift response from the new government: ‘If we are still seeing inspection reports like this in a year’s time, then the government will have only itself to blame’.

The new government’s budget for 2025/2026 includes investment in prison expansion and funding for maintenance however, this is subject to the sentencing review announced in October. The Howard League have stressed the importance of this fresh funding surviving the review process in light of the urgency of the situation: ‘The recent Budget contained funding to boost staffing and for prison maintenance, which should help struggling prisons like Rochester. But the sentencing review announced last month remains key to transforming the prison system, and that will take some months to deliver its findings.’

Rochester prison has previously been inspected on five occasions since 2013, with consistently poor outcomes. The previous inspection was in 2021 and recommendations were not implemented leading to additional warnings in 2022 after witness insufficient progress. The latest report has attracted the lowest healthy prison assessments in three out of four tests – respect, purposeful activity and preparation for release.