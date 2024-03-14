WE ARE A MAGAZINE ABOUT LAW AND JUSTICE | AND THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN THE TWO
March 14 2024
WE ARE A MAGAZINE ABOUT LAW AND JUSTICE | AND THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN THE TWO
Search
Close this search box.
  • Menu
Search
Close this search box.

HMP Hindley ‘rife’ with drug Use, violence and self-harm – report

HMP Hindley ‘rife’ with drug Use, violence and self-harm – report

An inspection of HMP Hindley has revealed a ‘near tsunami of illegal drugs’, violence and self-harm among inmates.

An unannounced inspection of the Greater Manchester prison, which houses 600 prisoners, was carried out late last year. Testing revealed more than half of inmates used illegal drugs, with the highest drug-testing rate in any prison in England and Wales. The report further details serious staffing shortages and inexperience as a contributing factor to high levels of violence and self-harm.

The prison was also criticised for its cramped conditions, with a fifth of prisoners living in overcrowded accommodation. The infrastructure was deemed in need of priority investment from HM Prison and Probation Service to deliver improvements.

Chief Inspector of Prisons, Charlie Taylor, described the ‘indolence, boredom and frustration’ felt by inmates over the prison’s poor regime. Activity was limited, with almost a third of prisoners spending less than three hours a day out of their cell. Despite Hindley being designated in part as a training prison, the report found that far too little purposeful work, education or training was taking place at the time of the inspection.

Chief Executive of the Howard League for Penal Reform, Andrea Coomber KC, expressed concern over the recent report, stating that drugs are a ‘destructive force’ in prisons. She emphasised the need for adequate staffing at HMP Hindley to ensure prisoners are able to engage in exercise, education, and training, in order to reduce the reliance on drugs as a way to alleviate boredom or depression.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Aisling Martinez Gorman is a third year LLB student at University College London and a Justice Gap contributor. She has a strong interest in human rights and public international law.

Related Posts

AA3
High levels of violence and self-harm found in…
HMP Woodhill
HMP Woodhill 'fundamentally failing' to risk the…
UK – England – Prison
Prisoners find it easy to source drugs at HMP Lindholme
Chelmsford
Prisons watchdog places third prison into emergency…
Vector illustration of a man lock up in prison
Crowded Cells, No Exercise - HMP Dartmoor Inspection