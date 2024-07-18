Government promotes ‘Hillsborough Law’ to address state failures and promote transparency

As announced in the first King’s Speech under the Labour government, the Prime Minister will put in place a “Hillsborough Law” to rebuild trust with society and stop any injustices that could be linked to the state.

This announcement has been made after over 30 years since the Hillsborough disaster, wherein 97 lives were lost, and hundreds more were injured in a deadly crush at the FA Cup semi-final between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest in Sheffield.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said, “Labour stands unequivocally with the Hillsborough families. We repeatedly called for the Hillsborough Law and making it reality would be a priority of my Labour government.”

Although there were never any convictions, the incident has been largely attributed to the mismanagement of stadium exits by the police forces present that day. Since the disaster in 1989, families of the victims have advocated for changes to the legal system. This entails fighting for legislation that champions the truth and criminalizes potential cover-ups.

The Hillsborough law proposal would place a legal duty of candour for public officials during matters concerning public and criminal investigations. This would include requiring all government bodies to publish a code of ethics that encourage transparency and ethical practices.

The new law is also intended to help with the bereaved and those at the core of the inquests and public inquiries. This includes providing legal aid for victims of potential and actual state-related deaths and/or disasters. Additionally, a panel would be established to review all evidence regarding tragedies that are brought forth.

Following the Post Office Horizon Scandal, wherein more than 900 sub-postmasters were prosecuted for stealing due to incorrect information from a computer system, this piece of legislation is intended to be a landmark change for those who have been wrongly accused and convicted, and those who have had to pay legal fees and other expenses.

The new law aims to reduce the cost to the public and deliver quicker justice to the families and witnesses of those who have suffered from potentially preventable failures and wrongdoings.

Steve Kelly, who lost his brother, Michael, in the Hillsborough disaster said that the new law, “will allow ordinary people the same opportunity for legal representation from the beginning.”