Government considering proposal to ban ‘persistant’ protest groups

Ministers are considering a proposal to ban ‘extreme’ protest groups, in a mirror of proscribed terrorist organisations.

The proposal comes from the government’s advisor on political violence, Lord Walney. A banned group would be restricted from fundraising, and its members would be prevented from assembling.

The proposal would not be limited merely to organisations which commit criminal offences; it would also include those who ‘cause serious disruption to influence the government or public debate’. ‘Persistant’ action, or political motivations, would ‘count against’ the groups.

The proposals target organisations such as Palestine Action and Just Stop Oil, described as ‘militant’ groups by Lord Walney. Banning terror groups has made it harder for their activists to plan crimes – that approach should be extended to extreme protest groups too’.

This proposal follows last year’s Public Order Act, which created ‘serious disruption prevention orders’. These orders could be applied to anyone convicted of a protest related offence, potentially prohibiting them from associating with other protestors.

These proposals form part of a review into tackling political violence. The review is not yet published, but the Home Office is considering its recommendations ‘extremely carefully’.