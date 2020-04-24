Global prison population passes 11 million as Covid-19 spreads

As coronavirus sweeps through jails it has been estimated that there are now more than 11 million people imprisoned across the world – the highest number ever – and some 102 countries report prison occupancy levels of over 110 per cent. According to the Global Prison Trends report (by Penal Reform International and the Thailand Institute of Justice) millions of prisoners are now vulnerable to Covid-19.

The virus is now known to be in more than half of prisons in England and Wales. According to the Prison Reform Trust, as of Tuesday, there were 294 confirmed coronavirus cases amongst prisoners in England and Wales, and 231 confirmed cases amongst prison staff. UK ministers announced earlier this month that selected low-risk inmates within two months of their release date would be temporarily released on licence in order to relieve pressure on the prison system.

But on Friday last week, two leading prison reform groups in the UK sent a formal letter to the justice secretary, Robert Buckland, informing him of their application for judicial review in relation to his response. The groups claim the rate of temporary releases has been far too slow to make any substantial difference.

The study argues that an increase in prison populations is being driven by a preference for more costly prison sentences over non-custodial alternatives. Globally, the majority of people are in prison for non-violent offences: only 7 per cent for homicide and 20 per cent for drug related offences of which 83 per cent are for possession for personal use.

With the global prison population currently standing at over 11 million people with at least an extra 3 million people held in pre-trial detention, prisons in over 124 countries now exceed their maximum occupancy rate leading to violence, low rehabilitation opportunities and a lack of healthcare. The magnitude of these issues is highlighted by the efforts to prevent and contain outbreaks of Covid-19 by attempting to reduce prison populations.

Many people in prison have underlying health conditions and social distancing is impossible.