Four retired police officers under investigation for the wrongful conviction of Andrew Malkinson

Four retired police officers are under investigation for gross misconduct for their involvement in the wrongful conviction of Andrew Malkinson. A police watchdog is looking at several allegations relating to the Greater Manchester Police (GMP) investigation that led to Malkinson spending 17 years in prison for a crime he did not commit.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct is looking at whether witnesses were offered any incentive to provide evidence, failures to disclose information that may have helped the defence at trial and concerns over the handling and disposal of items of evidence. ‘Mr Malkinson is a victim of one of the worst miscarriages of justice in British history,’ said IOPC regional director Catherine Bates. ‘We continue to work hard to ensure his complaints are thoroughly and independently investigated. Following a detailed review of evidence spanning a period of more than 20 years, we have now informed four retired GMP officers that they are under investigation for potential gross misconduct.’ One officer has also been informed they are under criminal investigation for ‘potential misconduct in public office and perverting the course of justice’ in relation to their actions during the police investigation and trial.

‘Twenty years on from Mr Malkinson’s wrongful conviction no police officers have yet faced any sanction for their role in the miscarriage of justice that he suffered, Greater Manchester Police are yet to admit their responsibility for what happened, and he is yet to receive any compensation,’ commented Toby Wilton of Hickman & Rose who is represented Malkinson in relation to the police complaint.