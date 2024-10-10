Ex-Met Officer Carrick charged with further sexual offences

Former Metropolitan Police officer David Carrick has been charged with further sexual offences against two women.

These offences include five counts of indecent assault, two counts of rape, one count of sexual assault, and one count of coercive and controlling behaviour. These offences date back more than three decades, to when Carrick was a teenager. Detective Chief Inspector Iain Moor said it followed “an extensive and complex investigation conducted over a period of several months”.

Carrick will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on 17 October.

The Centre of Women’s Justice provided a statement regarding the case, ‘We have begun some litigation on behalf of victims/survivors of Police Perpetrated Domestic Abuse (PPDA) and one of those cases is the representation of eight of the victim/survivors of serial sex offender and former Metropolitan Police officer, David Carrick. After his conviction in 2023 (for 85 offences including 48 rapes) the women he abused discovered via the media that the Met had been aware of numerous allegations against Carrick yet had recruited him and promoted him. This allowed him to rape and abuse women over a 17 year period’.

David Carrick previously worked as a Met Police officer, in the Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command within the Metropolitan Police. In 2023, he was convicted of multiple sexual offences including dozens of rape charges. He was sentenced to life in prison, with a minimum term of nearly 31 years.

Fellow officers are currently facing misconduct proceedings for their mishandling of allegations against him.