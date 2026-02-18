Drugs and drone incursions worsening safety at HMP Olney

Illicit drug-use is driving debt, violence and self-harm at a prisoner in Warwickshire according to a recent inspection that found safety had decreased since 2022.

HMP Olney was also found to have continuing failings in mental health provision and weaknesses in physical security and meaningful drug strategy.

The latest review of the prison by the watchdog found that, whilst security measures had been improved, drone incursions continued to be a significant problem. Whilst the waiting time to see a drug worker had halved since the last inspection, it was still deemed to be ‘too long’ due to staff shortages.

There was also insufficient progress made in responding to concerns about mental health provision with 57 prisoners waiting up to 25-weeks to be referred for treatment. It was found that whilst staffing had improved, there were still gaps in the service as many nursing and psychology staff had yet to start.

Prisoners told inspectors that inexperienced staff were unable to meet their basic needs, which had led to increased complaints.

Sarah Chand’s, Area Executive Director, HMPPS Midlands, wrote a response letter to the inspection and said they would continue to support recruitment and to ‘reduce waiting times for substance misuse interventions’ and continue working towards ensuring that physical security is strengthened. Chand also assured that ‘clinical gaps’ in mental health psychological provision would be ‘systematically addressed’ to help meet the population’s needs.